Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Insperity worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

