Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,395,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $238.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.