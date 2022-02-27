Insured Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $574.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $563,621.06 and approximately $574.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,295,104 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

