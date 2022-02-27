Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFCZF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $143.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

