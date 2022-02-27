Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Integer worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 2,199.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 71.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $85.89 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.