International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IGT opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

