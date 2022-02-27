International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.93% of International Seaways worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

