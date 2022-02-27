Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.26% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

