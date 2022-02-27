Invesco Ltd. Acquires 149,222 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.89, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

