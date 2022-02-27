Invesco Ltd. Acquires 20,334 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Viasat worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $45,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.