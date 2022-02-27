Invesco Ltd. Acquires 278,016 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 278,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of First BanCorp. worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.