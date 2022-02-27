Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.99% of Xencor worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

