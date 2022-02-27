Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,610 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.65% of J & J Snack Foods worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 147.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

