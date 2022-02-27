Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,852 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Hexcel worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,812,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.