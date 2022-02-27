Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

HMN stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

