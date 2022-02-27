Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Knowles worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 43.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 27.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

