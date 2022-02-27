Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of First American Financial worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in First American Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

FAF opened at $67.29 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

