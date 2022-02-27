Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Adient worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.