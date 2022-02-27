Invesco Ltd. Has $17.36 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Cogent Communications worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 322.33%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

