Invesco Ltd. Has $17.75 Million Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 396,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Continental Resources worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.