Invesco Ltd. Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.03% of Interface worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 78,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Interface stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.
Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
