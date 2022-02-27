Invesco Ltd. Has $18.55 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Maxar Technologies worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

