Invesco Ltd. Has $19.02 Million Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

