Invesco Ltd. Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

