Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Prospect Capital worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

