Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.59% of AdvanSix worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

