Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of F.N.B. worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

