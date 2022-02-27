Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.88% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after acquiring an additional 839,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.