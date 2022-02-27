Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,026 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPMV opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

