Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9,048 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

