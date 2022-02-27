Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 494,131 Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 494,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,374,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

