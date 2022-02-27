Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Quaker Chemical worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $189.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.00. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $186.63 and a 52 week high of $298.04.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

