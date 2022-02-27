Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 796,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,466.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 697,421 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 97.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 604,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

