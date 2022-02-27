Invesco Ltd. Sells 112,981 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

