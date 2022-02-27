Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,156 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.76% of Central Garden & Pet worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

