Invesco Ltd. Sells 21,495 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.78% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.57 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.