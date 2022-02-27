Invesco Ltd. Sells 31,969 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $203,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

