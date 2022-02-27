Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,665,204 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Qurate Retail worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

QRTEA opened at $5.91 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

