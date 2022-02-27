Invesco Ltd. Sells 600,129 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Radian Group worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

