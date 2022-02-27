Invesco Ltd. Sells 648,261 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

