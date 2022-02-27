Invesco Ltd. Sells 74,221 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.98% of TrueBlue worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 277.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 953,460 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 128.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

