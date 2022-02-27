Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Sonic Automotive worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

