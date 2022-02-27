IQeon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00008128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00110517 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

