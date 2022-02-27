IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of IQVIA worth $341,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

