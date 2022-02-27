iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,613,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

