iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 163,819 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

