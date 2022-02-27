iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

EAGG opened at $52.73 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75.

