iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $29,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 231,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $28.08 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

