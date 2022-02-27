iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,270,000.

GVI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. 145,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01.

