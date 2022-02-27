iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,381 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after buying an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 528,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 51,991 shares during the period.

EWG opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

